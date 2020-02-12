|
|
Mark Holston, Sr.
Mansfield - Mark Allen Holston Sr., 51, of Mansfield, OH, passed away peacefully Feb. 4, 2020.
Mark was a construction worker/ mason for 20 Years. He was an excellent cook and was always the happiest when he was riding on his Harley. Mark loved to travel, spend time with his family, and children. He enjoyed classic Rock music, and making people laugh,
Mark was the son of Earl Lester "Red" Holston, and Myrtle Thornton Holston. He is survived by his sister Sandy Bowen of Onalaska, WA,, brother Jerry Holston of Fredericktown, OH: children Mark Holston II, Ryan French, and Holli Thompson, 6 grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, as well as his friends that he considered family.
His ornery personality, loving spirit and presence will be dearly missed, but not forgotten.
The Marion Avenue Snyder Funeral Home is serving the Holston family.
Published in the News Journal from Feb. 12 to Feb. 16, 2020