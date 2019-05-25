|
Mark Steven Howard
Shelby - Mark Steven Howard, 63, of Shelby, passed away early Friday morning, May 24, 2019, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital after a short, but valiant, battle with cancer.
He was born February 25, 1956, in Detroit, Mich., to James and Margaret (Osborne) Howard, of Shelby. He was surrounded by loved ones throughout his final days. Mark was very proud to have been married for 34 years.
He graduated from Shelby High School in 1974 and worked for Richland County Foods for nearly 32 years. Mark was best known as the General Manager for the Wendy's at the Ontario mall, and attended Storyside Church in Bellville. Mark enjoyed golfing, church worship, family vacations, and hosting parties, but most of all, spending time with his children and grandchildren, of which he had 10.
His children - Aaron (Jessica) Howard, of Normal, Ill., Heather (Luke) Carpenter, of North Olmsted, and A.J. (Kristy) Howard, of Mansfield - will miss their Dad greatly.
Special thanks to the doctors and nurses who cared for Mark throughout his cancer journey, especially Gretchen and Elisa with OhioHealth Hospice who helped him pass peacefully and provided comfort and support for his family.
Family and friends are welcome on Monday, May 27, 2019, from 4:00-7:00 p.m., at Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby, where funeral services will be held Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at 10:30 am. His son, Aaron, will officiate and burial will follow in Little London Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to OhioHealth Hospice.
Published in the News Journal on May 25, 2019