Mark Wake
Lexington - Mark Wake passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020 and was blessed to with his wife at home. He was 80.
He was born May 18, 1940 in Chatfield to parents William & Germain (Falter) Wake.
Mark worked as a welder with Peabody in Galion for many years until retiring in 2006.
He is survived by his loving wife Lorraine (Fana) Wake whom he married August 20, 1960; daughter Cynthia (Joe) Kaufman; siblings Bill, Mike, Steve, and Angela; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
In addition to his parents, Mark was preceded in death by son Allan Wake; sister Diane Rodriquez; brother Roger Wake.
His family will be holding a private family service and they hope you will remember him in your own special way. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to OhioHealth hospice can be made by visiting https://foundation.ohiohealth.com/
or by mail to OhioHealth Foundation 3430 OhioHealth Parkway Columbus, Ohio 43202.
Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Mark's family and encourage you to share a fond memory at SnyderFuneralHomes.com