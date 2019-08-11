|
|
Marlene A. Foster
Mansfield - Marlene A. Foster, age 80, passed away early Friday morning, August 9, 2019, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. She was born April 4, 1939, in Fostoria, Ohio, to the late Arlis Temple Smith and Ellive (Sprouse) Smith.
Marlene took great care in making everyone feel special and had great concern and genuine interest in others. She took great pride in remembering their birthdays and enjoyed holiday gatherings immensely. Being around people was where she shined and others were naturally attracted to her kind and sweet nature. She dearly loved, and was dearly loved in return, by her family and friends.
Marlene retired from Newman Technology. She was a member of the Lexington Senior Center and enjoyed many bus trips over the years. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Ruth Chapter #17, and the Browns Backers. Traveling and spending time with family and friends were her favorite activities. Marlene was a wonderful example of a godly woman and she was a longtime member of First Congregational Church where she was a part of many church groups. She enjoyed singing and was a member of the Mansfield Choral Society. Her basset hound, Daisy, was a constant companion and she had a special love for Kae.
Marlene is survived by: a daughter, Kathy Fox, her children, Mike (Christina) Williams, Ben (Maria) Williams and Amy (Angie) Fox, and her grandchildren, Lily and Steven Williams, Miguel Ruiz and Kaitlyn Landers-Buckner: a son, David (Juliana) Graber, and his son, David R. Graber and his son, Dawson; his daughter, Sherry (Norman) Thompson and his grandchildren, Rhyele, Kylee, Bubba and JT; his daughter, Michelle Graber and his grandchildren, McKenzie, Ethan, Aleeya, Alexander, Cameron, Blake and Denvallee; his daughter, Holly McFarland; his daughter, Jeannette Kvochick; and his daughter, Amy Bridges: and a daughter, Melinda Saylor and her children and grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister-in-law, Joan Smith and her family; a niece, Margaret (Mike) Gillig and her family; and a nephew, Ronnie Lautch.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Tom and Bud; and two sisters, Maxine and Marge.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Thursday, August 15, 2019, at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond St., Mansfield. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Matthew Pond officiating. She will be laid to rest in Mansfield Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to OhioHealth Hospice.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal on Aug. 11, 2019