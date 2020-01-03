|
|
Marlene Ann Garrett
Mansfield - Marlene Ann Garrett, 79, of Mansfield, Ohio, passed away at her home on Monday, December 30, 2019. She was born on October 9, 1940, in Mansfield to the late Thomas and Kathryn Ferrick.
Marlene had worked at General Motors as a purchasing agent and later retired after 38 years. She was administratively supportive for the Madison Lions Club. She was also supportive of many local athletic organizations. Marlene was an avid fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes and Cleveland Browns. She loved quilting and bird watching.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Gary Garrett; daughter, Kristin (Christian) Zahnow; and beloved dog, Bella. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Delores Eason.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4:00-6:00 p.m. on Monday, January 6, 2020, at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond Street. A memorial service will follow immediately after beginning at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Richland County Project Lifesaver in care of Madison Township Lions Club.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal on Jan. 3, 2020