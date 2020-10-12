Marlene J. Fesler
Lexington - Marlene J. Fesler (nee Bacacio) formerly of Amherst and now of Lexington, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 8, 2020, after a lengthy illness. She was born May 26, 1942, in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, to her loving parents, Anthony and Elvira (nee Guerrier) Bacacio.
Marlene is reunited with her husband of 56 years, George Fesler, who passed away in November 2019.
She graduated from Lorain High School in 1960 and attended Lorain Business College. Before she became ill, she loved to cook for her family and enjoyed spending time and celebrating with them. Marlene adored her children and grandchildren. She was always there for her family (la mia famiglia), listening-giving advice even if you didn't want to hear it and most of the time she was right-and made you feel most welcome. She loved to reminisce and laugh with her family. While growing up, our barber, pediatrician, shoe store, pizza shop, dentist, concrete finisher, fish market and tax preparer were all Italian!. Her Catholic faith was very important to her and she prayed the rosary daily with special intentions for those she loved. Marlene was a wonderful wife, mother, sister, aunt and most importantly, amazing Nana to her grandchildren.
Marlene is survived by her sons, Thomas Fesler and Anthony Fesler; grandchildren, Emma and Carter; sister, JoAnn Childress of Amherst; niece, Christine Rein of Amherst; nephew, Harold (Mary) Ostrander of Taylorsville, KY; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her infant twin sister, Barbara; step-mother, Agnes Bacacio; and grandparents, Joseph and Anna Guerrieri and Albert and Lauretta Bacacio.
Private visitation and Mass of Christian burial will be held with the immediate family and will be conducted by Father Gregory Hite, pastor of St. Peter's Catholic Church. Burial will be in Lexington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105-3678.
The family would like to express sincere thanks and gratitude to OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital and Lexington Court Care Center, Rehab Unit for their excellent care. In addition, a special thanks to the Troy Township Fire and Rescue for their kind care and transport over the past couple of years.
The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com