|
|
Marlene Lehman
Shiloh - Marlene Lehman, age 86, of Shiloh, died Sunday, September 29, 2019 at the home of her son, Kevin, after a short illness.
Marlene was born April 14, 1933 in Richland County, Ohio to the late James L. and Lucille (Daup) Russell. She was a 1951 graduate of Shiloh High School. Marlene was proud to be a member of the Auxiliary of the Franklin Township Volunteer Fire Department where she served as an EMT for 37 years. She volunteered her time as a poll worker for the Richland County Board of Elections and was a member of the Ruth Chapter Order of the Eastern Star in Mansfield and had served as Past Worthy Matron in 1957 for the Angelus Chapter in Shiloh.
Marlene loved her family. Helping on the farm and her family were her life, both of which she was completed devoted to. She is survived by her 2 sons: Kevin (Linda) Lehman and Keith (Tyjanna) Lehman both of Shiloh; 5 grandchildren: Michael (Kumi) Harris, Shannon (Stephanie) Reynolds, Chris (Kristine) Reynolds, Madison Lehman, and Kennedy Lehman; 8 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; a sister: Janet Miller of Shiloh; a sister-in-law: Janice Lehman of Mansfield; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She married Vance W. Lehman on November 11, 1961 and he preceded her in death on September 13, 2017. Her parents also predeceased her.
Family and friends are welcome on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 from 5-8 pm at the Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby, where Eastern Star services will be conducted at 7:45 pm. Funeral services will be at the funeral home on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 10:30 am with Pastor Ron Puff officiating. Burial will follow in Shenandoah Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Akron Children's Showers Family Center for Childhood Cancer and Blood Disorders, 214 W. Bowery Street, Akron, Ohio 44308.
To share a memory or express a condolence, please visit: www.PenwellTurner.com
Published in the News Journal on Oct. 2, 2019