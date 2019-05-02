Marlowe Andrew "Andy" Frazee



Mansfield - Andy Frazee lived life on the seat of his Suzuki Boulevard, mixing business with pleasure on more golf courses than you could count, and spending time with his wife and children, all to the soundtrack of Bad Company, Queen and Van Morrison. Keep calm and …carry on my wayward son, there'll be peace when you are done.



Peace came for the Classic Rock enthusiast, NASCAR fan and one-time guitarist, as he passed away Monday, April 29, 2019, in Lexington Court Care Center following an extended illness. He was 61.



Born Marlowe Andrew Frazee July 19, 1957 in Buffalo, New York to parents Marlowe & Bonnie (Wilson) Frazee, he was graduated from Danville High School in 1975.



Andy worked over 25 years with Burrows Paper Corp. in Mt. Vernon, a printing company to the fast food sector, serving as plant manager. He later worked with Asons of Columbus rehabbing home foreclosures in central Ohio on behalf of client banks.



He is survived by his loving wife Maria (Magnani) Frazee; daughter Danielle Frazee and son Andrew Frazee both of Mansfield; his mother-in-law Concetta "Connie" Magnani of Parma; brother and sisters-in-law Andrew & Linda Magnani of Parma and Diane "Dee" Magnani of Seven Hills; numerous nieces and nephews; siblings Laurie & Dave Root of Utica, Russ & Jacquie Frazee of Columbus and Penny & Mike Hinger of Fredericktown; his stepmother Paula Frazee of Danville and half brother Tony Frazee of Columbus.



In addition to his parents, Andy was preceded in death by a brother-in-law Tony Magnani.



A funeral service honoring his life will be held 1pm Saturday, May 4, 2019 in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home. Celebrant Dave Roberts will speak. Burial will follow in Mansfield Memorial Park. His family will receive guests at the funeral home prior to the funeral from 11am to 1pm.



Contributions in his memory to may be made at the funeral home.



Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Andy's family and encourage you to share a memory with them—and watch his tribute video—at SnyderFuneralHomes.com



Carry on my wayward son, there'll be peace when you are done, lay your weary head to rest… Published in the News Journal from May 2 to May 3, 2019