Marlyn M. Hunt
Ontario - Marlyn M. Hunt, 90, of Ontario, passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital.
Marlyn was born on January 19, 1930 in Mansfield, Ohio. She was the daughter of Robert and Bessie (Kempton) Craig. Beautiful inside and outside, Marlyn was an all around genuinely wonderful person. She had much talent in the kitchen and was a fabulous cook. She was always in search of a good deal at a local garage sale, and loved collecting dolls and tending to her flower garden. Marlyn was a member of the Lexington First Congregational Church.
She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Harold Hunt; her sons, Craig Hunt of Ontario and Doug (Val) Hunt of Bay View, OH; her grandchildren, Melissa (Jack) Warwick, Jessica (Joel) Gaskamp, Dustin (Deborah) Hunt, Noah and Destinee Hunt; her great grandchildren, Cody, Rebekah, Charity, Hannah, Bethany, Abigail, Caden, Brandon, and Kaitlyn; her brother, Rodger (Jerry) Craig of Lexington; her sisters, Saundra (Chuck) Kunze of North Carolina and Dorothy Salter of Shelby; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, David Hunt; a grandson, Ryan Hunt; her brothers, Willard and Fred Craig; and her sister, Katie Craig Fuller.
Family and friends may visit from 10:00-11:00 am on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington Springmill Road. Services will follow immediately at 11:00 am with Rev. Jim Randas officiating. She will be laid to rest in Ontario Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to OhioHealth Hospice. The family has requested that those attending follow all Covid-19 protocols as set by the state of Ohio and masks are required for entry.
