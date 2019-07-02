|
Marta L. Strand
Mansfield - Marta L. Strand, 87, of Mansfield, passed away at Oak Grove Manor on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Marta was born in Columbus, Ohio on December 2, 1931. She was the daughter of Glenn and Rhoda (Huff) Buxton of Mifflin, and was one of five children.
Marta was employed in the restaurant of the Mansfield Leland Hotel and the Surrey Inn where she was a well respected bartender. Marta took pride in her appearance, and she was always making sure she looked nice and was well put together. Marta enjoyed traveling over the years to London, Paris, Sweden, Hawaii, and Florida. Marta was an avid animal lover and spoiled many dogs over the years, often preparing them meals fit for a king. Marta was a devout Christian and a member of the Church of the Nazarene.
Marta is survived by her granddaughter, Dawn (Rob) Kamen and their children, Ian and Ivy. She is also survived by her son, Dan (Wendy) Schott, and his children Brian (Ashley) Schott, Jennifer (Brian) Dayley, Amy Schott, Heather Schott, and Mallory (Daniel) Morris and many other grandchildren, nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Marta was preceded in death by her husband, Bayliss "Bud" Strand, a son, Robert "Bobby" Keller, her four siblings; and granddaughter Staci Cardon.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington Springmill Road, from 1:00-2:00 pm on Monday, July 8, 2019. A memorial service will follow at 2:00 pm. Burial will take place at Mansfield Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to the Richland County Dog Shelter, 810 N. Home Road Mansfield, Ohio 44906 or the , PO Box 22718 Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718.
Published in the News Journal on July 2, 2019