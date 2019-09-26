|
Martha Ann Bowser
Mansfield - Now in heaven, Martha Bowser passed into the Lord's care Wednesday morning September 25, 2019, joining her husband and two daughters, accepting her rewards. She was 86.
Born Martha Ann Freeman in Byesville May 18, 1933 to Howard and Elsie (Suggett) Freeman, she devoted her life to the Lord at a young age, and was graduated from Byesville High School in 1951. In July of that year she married Robert Bowser, and they were blessed with three daughters. Martha set about the noble task of homemaker and raising her girls. She made clothes for the girls, and enjoyed knitting, crocheting and crafting. As a loving pastor's wife, she took care of everyone - it was an extension of her giving spirit.
Martha excelled at homemaking and cooking, she spoke with the love language of service - ministering to the body and soul with sumptuous family meals. Though typically quiet and shy, she will be remembered for her grand sense of humor!
She enjoyed reading Christian fiction and attended the Assembly of God.
She is survived by her daughter Carolyn (Carl) Pendleton of Mansfield; sons-in-law Rex Goyer of Sycamore and Paul McGathey of Medina; grandchildren Carl "CR" (Stephanie) Pendleton, Carrie (Jim) Clifford, Laura Beth McGathey and Robin Rochelle McGathey; great grandchildren Story, Bastian, Chael, Caden, Noah, Isaac, Josiah, Jordan, and Ellis; great great granddaughter Aria; and nieces and nephews including Samuel (Brigette) Oliver of Canton.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband of 61 years Robert Bowser, daughters Faith McGathey and Cheryl Goyer; and siblings Lucille Blackstone, Leona Oliver, William "Bill" Freeman, Louise Bates, and Eugene Freeman.
Her funeral service will be held Friday, September 27, 2019 at 2 pm in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home. Friends may call the hour before the service. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Memorial Park.
Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve Martha's family. Share a message of support with them online at: SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the News Journal on Sept. 26, 2019