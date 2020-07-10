Martha "Marti" Elizabeth Selby
Mansfield - Martha "Marti" Elizabeth Selby, of Mansfield, passed away Thursday morning, July 9, 2020, at her home. She was born January 9, 1938, in Mansfield, Ohio, to the late Frank and Elizabeth (Horvath) Gfrer.
She graduated from Mansfield Senior High School as a member of the Class of 1955. She worked at Ohio Brass and retired from First Merit Bank where she was a teller. Marti was a faithful and steadfast member of St. Peter's Catholic Church where she was a Eucharist distributor and a member of the Liturgy Committee. Marti enjoyed volunteering her time with the Miss Ohio and Miss Mansfield pageants. She was an integral member of the steering committee for both the Miss Mansfield pageant and Little Princess program. She opened her home to contestants of the Miss Ohio pageant for many years.
Marti was a long time affiliate of the Mansfield Liederkranz where she met her husband, Ted. She was involved in many community activities including volunteering as a member of the Civil Air Patrol. Music was an important part of her life. She played clarinet in the Gfrer Concert Band, which is now known as the Mid-Ohio Concert Band. She also played the piano and loved to sing. Marti also enjoyed crafting and traveling. She especially enjoyed camping with her family at Cinnamon Lake and her annual trips to Florida. She loved her family gatherings and playing cards and board games.
She is survived by her three children, Diane Stewart, Steven Selby (Linda Miller) and Michael Selby; four grandchildren, Autumn Selby, Jacob Stewart, Caleb Stewart and Logan Stewart; a brother, Joseph Gfrer; two sisters, Maryann (Bill) Boaden and Frances Leitenberger; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Theodore "Ted" Selby on December 12, 2018; and a daughter-in-law, Christy Selby.
The family will receive friends from 2:00-4:00 p.m. Sunday, July 12, 2020, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. A Mass of Christian Burial will be recited on Monday at 10:00 a.m. in St. Peter's Catholic Church, 104 W. First St., Mansfield. She will be laid to rest in Mansfield Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter's Catholic Church.
