Martha Jean Leuthold
Mansfield - Martha Jean Leuthold, 95, of Mansfield, passed away at Mansfield Memorial Homes on Monday, June 8, 2020. Martha was born February 18, 1925, near Lodi, Ohio. She was the daughter of Jesse and Grace (Musgrave) Bauders.
Martha graduated from Doylestown High School in 1944. In the same year, she moved to Mansfield, Ohio, where she worked at Sears as a department manager. It was at Sears that she met her husband, James Leuthold, who worked at Richmond Brothers Clothing Store. Jim always found a reason to come to Sears to talk to the cute girl who worked in the Catalog Department!
Jim and Martha married at Lakeside, Ohio, on June 19, 1949, and shared 44 years of marriage until Jim's death in 1993. They raised their two boys in Mansfield, and Martha was an excellent mother and homemaker. She enjoyed drawing and had a beautiful garden.
Martha was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Mansfield, where she was a member of United Methodist Women. She ministered to others by creating cassette tapes of the church services and delivering them to shut-in members of the church. She had a gentle, loving soul and enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Surviving are two sons, Keith (Julie) Leuthold, of Lake in the Hills, Illinois, and Mark Leuthold of Mansfield, Ohio; two grandsons, Eric (Jessi) Leuthold of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Brent (Aubree) Leuthold of Fort Wayne, Indiana; and her great-granddaughter, Ava. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim, in 1993; and by her sister, Clarice and her brothers, Andrew, Raymond and Robert, all of Rittman, Ohio.
The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. The funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Mike Mack officiating. Martha will be laid to rest at Oakwood Cemetery in Bucyrus, Ohio in a private service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Mansfield - Martha Jean Leuthold, 95, of Mansfield, passed away at Mansfield Memorial Homes on Monday, June 8, 2020. Martha was born February 18, 1925, near Lodi, Ohio. She was the daughter of Jesse and Grace (Musgrave) Bauders.
Martha graduated from Doylestown High School in 1944. In the same year, she moved to Mansfield, Ohio, where she worked at Sears as a department manager. It was at Sears that she met her husband, James Leuthold, who worked at Richmond Brothers Clothing Store. Jim always found a reason to come to Sears to talk to the cute girl who worked in the Catalog Department!
Jim and Martha married at Lakeside, Ohio, on June 19, 1949, and shared 44 years of marriage until Jim's death in 1993. They raised their two boys in Mansfield, and Martha was an excellent mother and homemaker. She enjoyed drawing and had a beautiful garden.
Martha was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Mansfield, where she was a member of United Methodist Women. She ministered to others by creating cassette tapes of the church services and delivering them to shut-in members of the church. She had a gentle, loving soul and enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Surviving are two sons, Keith (Julie) Leuthold, of Lake in the Hills, Illinois, and Mark Leuthold of Mansfield, Ohio; two grandsons, Eric (Jessi) Leuthold of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Brent (Aubree) Leuthold of Fort Wayne, Indiana; and her great-granddaughter, Ava. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim, in 1993; and by her sister, Clarice and her brothers, Andrew, Raymond and Robert, all of Rittman, Ohio.
The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. The funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Mike Mack officiating. Martha will be laid to rest at Oakwood Cemetery in Bucyrus, Ohio in a private service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Journal from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.