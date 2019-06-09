|
Martha M. Gerhardt
Mansfield - Martha M. Gerhardt (93) of Mansfield died Tuesday afternoon May 28, 2019. She was born October 21, 1925 in St. Louis, Missouri and was the daughter of Victor and Rose (Kalman) Jerep. She was baptized February 20, 1944.
Martha spent her life serving others. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and characterized by her husband as a Proverbs 31 woman. She loved her Lord, husband, five children, 14 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and extended family.
Martha attended Business College, worked at B.F. Goodrich and taught Sunday School for 10 years in Akron. She married Ed Gerhardt from Mansfield on October 25, 1953. She worked for Mansfield Tire, JC Penneys and Maria's Fashions. She was also the first secretary at the Apostolic Christian Church Retirement Center on Logan Road from 1970-1976.
Martha is survived by five children, David (Deb) Gerhardt of Phoenix, Arizona, Diane (Steve) Walker of Sherwood, Michigan, John (Corinne) Gerhardt of Glendale, Arizona, James (Cheryl) Gerhardt of Ontario, Ohio and Dan (Tabatha) Gerhardt of Locust Grove, Georgia; former son-in-law, Michael Dudlets of Windsor, Ontario Canada; and former daughter-in-law, Tamara Gerhardt of Mansfield, Ohio; 14 grandchildren, Jonathan and Mark (Kim) Gerhardt, Bethany Dudlets (Kevin) Crane, Kelly Dudlets (Nick) Boudreau, Marie Gerhardt (Dan) Pantelic, Denise Gerhardt (Matt) Skinner, Daniel and Jacob Gerhardt, Allie Gerhardt (Dustin) Cramer, Cassie Fox (Joe) Rini, Shane (Sarah) Fox, Jeremy Fox, Bobby (April) Prosser, and David Gollehon; 24 great-grandchildren; sisters, Lillian Jerep of Mansfield, Ohio, and Loraine (Chuck) Boyer of Clinton, Ohio; a brother Charles (Doris) Jerep of Carpinteria, California; and numerous nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband of 57 years, Edward J. Gerhardt; a brother, William Jerep; and a sister, Mildred Dreste.
Calling hours 2-7pm at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Funeral services will be at 1:30pm, Wednesday June 12, 2019 at the Apostolic Christian Church, 1332 Middle Bellville Rd. The family appreciated the extraordinary care of the OhioHealth hospice team. Memorial contributions can be made to OhioHealth Hospice, 335 Glessner Avenue Mansfield, Ohio 44903 and/or to the Apostolic Christian Church, 1332 Middle Bellville Road Mansfield, Ohio 44904.
Published in the News Journal on June 9, 2019