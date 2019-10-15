|
Martha Marie Hall
Mansfield - Martha Hall may have lacked the time and resources to share the Good News of the Gospel to the four corners of the globe - but she didn't lack the heart, or the compassion for it. She loved and supported Christian missionaries, and her generosity extended to many others. Martha was blessed with a spirit of giving.
She passed into the Lord's care Monday morning October 14, 2019 from her Mansfield Place home. She was 95.
Born Martha Marie Miller June 26, 1924 in Mansfield to Michael and Catherine (Theis) Miller, she was graduated from Madison High School in 1942. She attended Columbia Bible College and worked as a secretary to Borg Worner and the United Steel Workers International Union.
Martha was a fan of The Ohio State University Buckeyes, enjoyed square dancing, cross-stitching, and shopping trips. She was an active member of Mansfield Gospel Center and Calvary Bible Church where she taught Sunday school, and more recently was a member of Westwood Alliance Church.
Martha will be remembered as a woman of solid Christian faith, who covered her family in prayer.
She is survived by her daughter Rebecca "Becky" (Richard) Mounts of Ontario; grandchildren Amy (Ian) Thomas, Daniel (Kathy) Cline, Timothy Cline, James (Heidi) Hall, Aaron (Joanna) Mounts, Phillip Mounts and Jonathan (Heidi) Mounts; 12 great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Clarence E. "Junie" Hall, Jr. in 2007. Also deceased is her daughter Penny Hall Cline Scott who passed in 2015. And her four siblings are deceased Frank Miller, the Rev. Robert "Bob" Miller, Adam Miller and Arthur Miller.
Her family will receive guests Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home, where her home-going service will be celebrated Friday at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Doyle Peyton will officiate. Interment will be in Mansfield Memorial Park.
Memorial Contributions to Westwood Alliance Church may be made at the funeral home.
Memorial Contributions to Westwood Alliance Church may be made at the funeral home.
