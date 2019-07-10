|
Martha Stover
Shelby - Martha Stover, 90, of Shelby, formerly of Crestline, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019 at Crestwood Care Center in Shelby, OH.
Martha was born in Crestline, on September 9, 1928 to John H. and Felicia F. (Bauer) Walter. She married George J. "Smokey" Stover on April 17, 1949 and he preceded her in death of October 25, 1989.
Martha lived in Crestline most of her life. She was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church, Crestline, where she was an active member in the Women's Circle. She worked for thirty-five years as a secretary in the Crestline Public School System retiring in 1983. She enjoyed playing cards with the neighborhood card club. Martha was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star.
Martha is survived by her son, Warren and Cheryl Stover, Crestline; her daughter, Melba and Scott Hamilton, Shelby; her four grandchildren, Ashley Hodge, Kameron Hamilton, Timothy John & Taryn Stover, Cory and Annalee Stover, Ryan Stover and his fiancée Lindsay Landversicht; her great-grandchildren, Noah Hodge, Micah Hodge, Corbyn Stover, Luna Stover, Kensley Stover, Bennett Stover, Sylvia Stover, and one on the way; and her brother, Donald E. Walter; Crestline.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded by her infant son, Leonard Stover, and her brother, Walter Flockencier.
Friends may call on Thursday, July 11, 2019, from 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM at Trinity Lutheran Church, 410 North Thoman St., Crestline. Funeral services will follow at Trinity Lutheran Church at 2:00 PM Thursday with Pastor Diana Seaman officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, Crestline
Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church in care of the funeral home.
Published in the News Journal on July 10, 2019