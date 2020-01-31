|
Martha "June" (Monat) Treisch
Galion - Martha "June" (Monat) Treisch, age 94, of Galion, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at the Magnolia Terrace.
On September 24, 1925, June was born in Galion, Ohio, the eldest of four children of the late Donald H. Monat Sr. and Velma H. (Price) Monat. She graduated from Galion High School in the class of 1943.
"It all started at a junior high dance", where June fell for the love of her life, Charles C. Treisch Sr. They were high school sweethearts and married days after graduation on June 10, 1943. They celebrated 50 years of marriage. He preceded her in death on August 11, 1993.
In addition to being a loving homemaker, June worked as an assistant manager at the Murphy Mart in Galion.
Very faithful, June was an active member of the Community Christian Church in Galion for 60 plus years, where she was a Sunday School Teacher, Greeter and served in the Women's Guild. She also loved serving in the Prayer Shawl Circle, praying over shawls for those in need, and making quilts to raffle for missionary work. She was a member of the Caring & Sharing group. She truly was a "prayer warrior," praying over everyone, everywhere she went.
Sharing a love for fishing with her husband, Charles aka "the king" of fishing, they would cast a line anywhere there was water. She also enjoyed making ceramics; often making Santa Clauses, angels, etc. to give as special Christmas gifts for her family and friends. She also was a great seamstress, making custom dresses and outfits for children and grandchildren.
Ready to go in a moment's notice, June loved going on car rides with her family. She would go wherever their hearts desired, only requesting they made frequent stops for ice cream.
Having a heart of gold, June saw the best in everyone and made the most of every day. She was a social butterfly who always had joy in her heart and a smile on her face.
She will be missed by her four children: Pam Allen of Overland Park, KS, Chuck (Donna) Treisch Jr. of Mount Gilead, Linda (Rev. Stephen) McElhatten of Mansfield, and Ron (Deb) Treisch of Galion; eight grandchildren: Steve (Amy) McElhatten, Katy Tener, Chuck (Stacey) Treisch III, Kathyrn (Shawn) Burton, Bekci Allen, Ron Tresich II, Michael (Shannon) Treisch, and Kim (Dave) Barker; 18 great-grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter; sister: Julie (Terry) Murphy of Roseville, OH; one niece and two nephews; and her dear friend, Mary Lou Morehart.
Including her husband and parents, June was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Tim Allen; brother, Donald Monat Jr.; and sister and brother-in-law, Beverly (Everett) Miller.
Her family will greet friends from 2 - 4 pm, on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at the Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes, 218 South Market St., Galion. Services honoring her life will be held at 11 am on Monday, at the Community Christian Church (address below) with Dr. Daniel Turner and The Rev. Stephen McElhatten (son-in-law) officiating. Burial will follow in Blooming Grove Cemetery in Blooming Grove, OH.
Memorial contributions may be made to Community Christian Church, 6195 SR 19, Galion, OH 44833, and HomeCare Matters, 1220 N Market St, Galion, OH 44833.
On behalf of her family, they would like to extend a heartfelt "Thank you" to everyone at Magnolia Terrace and with HomeCare Matters for their tender, sweet care of June.
Snyder Funeral Homes are honored to serve June's family and your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the News Journal from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020