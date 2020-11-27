Martin "Big Red" Slone
Mansfield - Martin "Big Red" Slone, 61, of Mansfield, passed away at OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital surrounded by his wife and three children on Tuesday, November 24, 2020.
Martin was born on February 4, 1959 in Willard, Ohio. He was the son of Charles and Glessie (Vanderpool) Slone, who survive him. Marty was a 1977 graduate of Crestview High School, and was employed for 30 years at TC Energy, formerly known as Columbia Gas Transmissions. Marty loved and adored his grandchildren and was known as "PawPaw". They loved his blue truck, and he loved watching the grandchildren play sports. Everyone was special to Marty and he made certain they felt that way. He was very handy and could fix just about anything. Marty was very talented in many areas. He enjoyed woodworking having made several banjos, enjoyed cooking, and was an exceptional maker of pies. He loved animals, especially his dog, Lizzie. Marty enjoyed Harley Davidson Motorcycles, Volkswagens, crafts, making jewelry and camping. Marty liked his beer on Friday nights to unwind from the work week.
He leaves behind his wife, Stacia (Kissel) Slone; his children, Kelly (Heath) Boebel, Joe (Kristin) Slone, and Amy (Adam) Fogle; his grandchildren, Hayden, Ethan, Lilly, Brailey, Parker, Reid, and Graham; his parents, Charles and Glessie Slone; his brother, Edward (Judy) Slone; and his sisters, Elaine Robinson and Kristie (David) Blackwell.
The family will observe private services. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in honor of Martin to the American Heart Association
or the American Diabetes Association
. The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the Slone family.
