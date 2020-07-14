Marvin Elwood Mawhorr
Mansfield - Marvin Elwood Mawhorr, 84, of Mansfield, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020 with his children by his side. He was born in Perrysville, Ohio on January 22, 1936 at 10:10 a.m. in 36 degrees below zero weather to Grace Leona and Burnace Carlton Mawhorr. (He liked to be precise)
Marvin married Anita Louise Schnittke on July 11, 1958 upon being honorably discharged from serving in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict as a Navy Communications Officer. They had two children, Brian (Pam) Mawhorr and Dr. Tina Mawhorr. Marvin worked in road construction as a paving laborer, superintendent, heavy equipment operator and mechanic. When not working, he enjoyed carpentry and built many beautiful pieces for others from furniture, dog houses, play kitchens, gun cabinets and much more. Those who knew him also understood his love for all things John Deere.
Marvin had a solution for everything. Before cell phones, flaggers on his crew were provided metal carts that carried a car battery and a CB Radio for communications between flag points which were made and designed by Marvin. He loved people and was one of the kindest souls you could ever meet. Marvin was always ready to lend a helping hand. To his children, he was a superhero. There was never a doubt that he would be there to talk to, provide advice, and no matter the decision, provide support - emotional, financial or whatever help the situation required. His loss will be felt emensely by his children as it leaves a void in their lives that will never be filled.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Anita on August 4, 2014; his parents; and a brother, Russell "Pete" Easterday.
He is survived by his two children, Brian (Pam) Mawhorr of Ontario and Dr. Tina Mawhorr of Mansfield; three grandchildren, Brandon (Christina) Mawhorr of Mansfield, Matthew (Valerie) Mawhorr of New Mexico and Lindsay Wheeland; five great-grandchildren; a brother, Edward Carlton (Kathy) Mawhorr of North Carolina; and three very grateful and adoring geriatric cats, Tobey, Velcro and Fiona.
A private graveside service will be held for the family at Mansfield Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ASPCA.
