Services
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
(419) 522-5211
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Frisbee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary A. Frisbee


1916 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary A. Frisbee Obituary
Mary A. Frisbee

Mansfield - Mary A. Frisbee passed away Tuesday afternoon, November 26, 2019 at Wedgewood Estates in Mansfield, Ohio at the age of 103. She was born November 13, 1916, in Peoria, Ohio, the only daughter of Lark and Hazel (Phelps) Anderson.

She moved to Mansfield from Marion, Ohio, in 1920 and graduated from Mansfield Senior High School in 1934. Mary attended Fern College and passed the National Secretaries Association two day test and became certified in 1961. Before moving to Cleveland, she worked at Hartman-Spreng and Ohio Brass. While in Cleveland, she served as Executive Secretary to the President of Bowman Products Division (now part of Barnes Group Inc.) for over 30 years. She retired in 1976.

Mary was the treasurer of the Investment Club for a number of years, was a 50 year member of Ruth Chapter #17, Order of the Eastern Star and member of Parma-South Presbyterian Church. In April 2005, she returned to Mansfield, Ohio, to live at Wedgewood Estates on Trimble Rd. She attended First Christian Church in Mansfield for many years.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, William Frisbee, on April 6, 2012.

Private family service will be observed. She will be laid to rest in Mansfield Memorial Park beside her husband.

Special thanks to Tiffany and the staff of Hospice of North Central Ohio for the loving care provided to Mary.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Hospice of North Central Ohio or First Christian Church.

The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is privileged to serve the family.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -