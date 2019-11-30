|
|
Mary A. Frisbee
Mansfield - Mary A. Frisbee passed away Tuesday afternoon, November 26, 2019 at Wedgewood Estates in Mansfield, Ohio at the age of 103. She was born November 13, 1916, in Peoria, Ohio, the only daughter of Lark and Hazel (Phelps) Anderson.
She moved to Mansfield from Marion, Ohio, in 1920 and graduated from Mansfield Senior High School in 1934. Mary attended Fern College and passed the National Secretaries Association two day test and became certified in 1961. Before moving to Cleveland, she worked at Hartman-Spreng and Ohio Brass. While in Cleveland, she served as Executive Secretary to the President of Bowman Products Division (now part of Barnes Group Inc.) for over 30 years. She retired in 1976.
Mary was the treasurer of the Investment Club for a number of years, was a 50 year member of Ruth Chapter #17, Order of the Eastern Star and member of Parma-South Presbyterian Church. In April 2005, she returned to Mansfield, Ohio, to live at Wedgewood Estates on Trimble Rd. She attended First Christian Church in Mansfield for many years.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, William Frisbee, on April 6, 2012.
Private family service will be observed. She will be laid to rest in Mansfield Memorial Park beside her husband.
Special thanks to Tiffany and the staff of Hospice of North Central Ohio for the loving care provided to Mary.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Hospice of North Central Ohio or First Christian Church.
The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is privileged to serve the family.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019