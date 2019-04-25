Services
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Mansfield - Mary A. Wynn, 92, of Mansfield, passed away at OhioHealth Hospital on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. She was born in Newport, Ohio on August 16, 1926. Mary was the daughter of Frank and Althea Baker.

Mary and her late husband, Martin, were married 62 years. Together they owned several businesses in the Richland and Ashland County area, and Mary was employed at Westinghouse for 8 years. Mary was a dedicated mother who found much pleasure in caring for the needs of her family. She was a member of the Church of Christ. She enjoyed horse races and had a passion for rescuing cats.

Mary is survived by her son, Jeffrey Wynn; and her granddaughters, Kristen (Brody) Wynn Alexander and Rachel (Nick) Stadelman. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Martin Wynn; son, Douglas Wynn; sisters, Lucille Edgar and Martha Swingler; and her brothers, Randall, Charlie and Frank Baker.

Family and friends may visit from 1:00-2:00 pm on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond Street. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm and flowers may be sent directly to the funeral home. Mary will be laid to rest in a private graveside service at Mansfield Memorial Park.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal on Apr. 25, 2019
