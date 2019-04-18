Mary Alice Logan



Mansfield - Mary Alice Logan passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019 in Ohio Health Mansfield Hospital surrounded by her family. She was 85.



She was born November 14, 1933 to parents Basil W. & Nellie (Smith) Lambert in Garrison, Kentucky. On November 26, 1948, she married Clyde W. Logan and they spent 53 wonderful years together until he passed away in 2001.



Mary could always be found talking on the phone to friends and family, and enjoyed other hobbies such as crocheting, sewing, reading, and cooking. Mary was also a long time member of the Cook Road Baptist Church.



She is survived by her children Frank (Neice) Logan, Jane (Robert) Yarger, and Pamela (Mark) Braddock; grandchildren Robert (Tina) Yarger, Tina (Jeff) Bittner, Joe (Heather) Logan, Ben (Misti) Horn, Amy (Joe) Starling, Sean (Nicki) Ringer; great grandchildren Janessa Starling, Jaxon Yarger, Alayna Yarger, Nik Young, Carter Ringer, Cooper Ringer, Isla Ringer, Kylie Bittner, Wyatt Bittner, Dylan Bittner, Cameron Logan, Kelsey Logan, Kendall Logan, and Cael Logan; and numerous nieces and nephews.



In addition to her loving husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and eight siblings.



Mary's family will receive friends Saturday, April 20, 2019 1 to 2 p.m. in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home with a funeral service at 2 p.m. Celebrant Dave Roberts will speak, and burial will follow in Oak Grove Memorial Park.



Contributions in Mary's memory to may be made at the funeral home.



Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Mary's family and encourage you to share a fond memory or message of condolence to them at SnyderFuneralHomes.com Published in the News Journal on Apr. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary