|
|
Mary Alice Staman
Loudonville - Mary Alice Staman, 82, of Loudonville died at her home surrounded by her family on Saturday morning, June 8, 2019, following an extended illness. Mary Alice was born Feb. 16, 1937 in Loudonville and was the daughter of the late Russell "Bus" and Louise Bell Schneider. She was a 1955 graduate of Loudonville High School and had lived in Loudonville all of her life. At a very young age she learned to play both the piano and organ and became a very accomplished teacher of both. Mary Alice along with her sister, Sue, was invited to play for Louis Bromfield at his Malabar Farm home. She was interested in water safety, taught swimming lessons, served as a lifeguard at the Pleasant Hill Lake beach and received a Presidential Citation from Pres. Dwight D. Eisenhower for saving the life of a swimmer. Mary Alice was a cook at the C. E. Budd school cafeteria for 17 years, retiring in 1997. She was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church, serving as the church organist for many years and was a founding member of the Zion Bell Choir.
She is survived by her husband, Robert L. Staman, whom she married Dec. 21, 1956; her daughter: Rebecca (Steven) Hannan of Ashland; her son: Greg (Diane) Staman of Loudonville; five grandchildren: Jennifer (Ross) Raubenolt of Loudonville, Jessica (David) Haag of Mansfield, Josiah (Nikki) Hannan of Colorado Springs, CO, Courtney (Eric) Whipple of Edwards AFB, CA, and Olivia (Andrew) Bennett of Lancaster; five great-grandchildren: Owen Whipple, Valerie, Trevor, Anna, and Elise Raubenolt; and one sister: Sue (Ray) Richardson of Rockville, MD. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Betsy Swinson.
Memorial services with a luncheon to follow will be held Thursday, June 20 at 11:00 AM in Zion Lutheran Church, Loudonville with Rev. Scott Henderson officiating. Burial will be in Loudonville Cemetery. There will be no visitation. LINDSEY FUNERAL HOME, LOUDONVILLE is honored to be assisting the Staman family. Memorial contributions may be donated to Zion Lutheran Church, 222 E. Main Street, Loudonville, OH 44842 or Kindred Hospice, 112 Harcourt Road #3, Mt. Vernon, OH 43050. Online condolences may be left by visiting www.Byerly-Lindsey.com.
Published in the News Journal on June 16, 2019