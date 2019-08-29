|
|
Mary Ann Abbott
Mansfield - Mary Ann Abbott, 87, of Mansfield, passed away at Winchester Terrace on Saturday, August 24, 2019. Mary Ann was born on April 21, 1932 to Carl and Augusta (Diehm) Brehmer. She was a life long resident of Mansfield. She graduated from Mansfield Senior High School in the class of 1950, that year the football team beat Massilon. As a young lady, she was employed at Farm Tools and Remlong Heating and Cooling. Hosting family dinners brought great joy to Mary Ann as she loved her family dearly. Mary Ann had a knack for crafts and loved doing her craft work.
Mary Ann leaves to cherish many fond memories her husband of 68 years, Otto Ray Abbott; her daughter and son-in-law, Kay and Mark Leibfritz; granddaughter, Lindsay (Matt) Webb; grandson, Drew Leibfritz; great-grandchildren, Ayden and Annsley Grace Webb; a special niece, Linda Starman of Florida;and her caregivers and friends at Winchester Terrace who loved and cared for her more like family. She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, John William Abbott; and a sister, Margaret Idle.
A private graveside services will be held at Mansfield Cemetery conducted by Rev. Dr. Pentti Maki. The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve Mary Ann's family.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal on Aug. 29, 2019