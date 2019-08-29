Services
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
100 S Lexington-Springmill Rd
Ontario, OH 44906
(419) 529-2323
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Abbott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ann Abbott


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Ann Abbott Obituary
Mary Ann Abbott

Mansfield - Mary Ann Abbott, 87, of Mansfield, passed away at Winchester Terrace on Saturday, August 24, 2019. Mary Ann was born on April 21, 1932 to Carl and Augusta (Diehm) Brehmer. She was a life long resident of Mansfield. She graduated from Mansfield Senior High School in the class of 1950, that year the football team beat Massilon. As a young lady, she was employed at Farm Tools and Remlong Heating and Cooling. Hosting family dinners brought great joy to Mary Ann as she loved her family dearly. Mary Ann had a knack for crafts and loved doing her craft work.

Mary Ann leaves to cherish many fond memories her husband of 68 years, Otto Ray Abbott; her daughter and son-in-law, Kay and Mark Leibfritz; granddaughter, Lindsay (Matt) Webb; grandson, Drew Leibfritz; great-grandchildren, Ayden and Annsley Grace Webb; a special niece, Linda Starman of Florida;and her caregivers and friends at Winchester Terrace who loved and cared for her more like family. She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, John William Abbott; and a sister, Margaret Idle.

A private graveside services will be held at Mansfield Cemetery conducted by Rev. Dr. Pentti Maki. The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve Mary Ann's family.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now