Mary Ann Fleming
Mansfield - Mary Ann Fleming, 84, of Mansfield, passed away Friday, December 6, 2019 at Ohio Health Mansfield Hospital.
Mary was born April 22, 1935 in Lancaster, Ohio to Carl and Elizabeth (Brown) Nye. She married Jim Fleming on April 19, 1952, with whom she enjoyed 65 years of marriage and had five children with. Mary was a member of St. Mary's of the Snows and enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and reading. She loved to watch Jeopardy and was a big Cleveland Indians, Browns, and Cavs fan.
Mary is survived by one son, James (Diane) Fleming; two daughters, Kathy (Gary) Hicks and Lisa Hicks; one daughter-in-law, Joyce Fleming; eighteen grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and one sister, Betty Shaw.
She was preceded in the death by her beloved husband, Jim; one son, Mike Fleming; one daughter, Debbie Arnett; one son-in-law, Terry Hicks; and two brothers, Ed Nye and Bob Nye.
Calling hours will be held from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Werner-Gompf Funeral Services, ltd., 1106 Park Avenue East, Mansfield, Ohio 44905. Funeral services will follow at 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Samuel Wright. Burial will be at a later date in the Catholic section of Mansfield Cemetery.
Published in the News Journal from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019