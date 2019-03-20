|
|
Mary Ann Mitchell
Ashland - Mary Ann Mitchell, 83, of Ashland, passed away Sunday afternoon, March 17, 2009 at the Good Shepherd Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Ashland. surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Vandergrift, PA. on November 9, 1935 to the late Merino and Harriet (McKim) Dongiovanni. Mary Ann was a graduate of South High School in Youngstown, Ohio. She had been a resident of Ashland since 1956 moving here from Youngstown, Ohio
She worked in the Ashland College Library and later with the Special Projects Division of Samaritan Hospital from where she retired.
Mary Ann was a member of St. Edward Catholic Church and the St. Vincent DePaul Society. She enjoyed cooking, music, sewing and reading but most importantly she was devoted to her family and her faith.
On February 26, 1955 she was married to George B. Mitchell Jr. who survives her. Also surviving are five daughters, Kathy (John-deceased) Esbenshade and Helen Marie (Tony) Hecker both of Ashland; Nancy (Larry-deceased) Foreman of Galena, OH; Mary (Steve) Anderson of Ostrander, OH. And Elizabeth (Mike) Ollie of Delaware, OH. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren and her brother, Jerry (Kathy) Cleckner of Youngstown.
Mary Ann was also preceded in death by a son, George B. Mitchell III and a sister Joan Rearick.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday March 23, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Edward Catholic Church with the Rev. Father Rodney A. Kreidler officiating. Burial will be in the Ashland Cemetery. Friends may call on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Denbow-Gasche Funeral Home with the Rosary being recited at the close of the calling hours.
The family suggests that memorial contributions may be made to the Saint Vincent DePaul Society in care of St. Edward Catholic Church, 501 Cottage St, Ashland, Ohio 44805
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family by visiting denbowfh.com
Published in the News Journal on Mar. 20, 2019