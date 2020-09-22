Mary Ann Reedy
Lexington - Mary Ann Reedy, 73, of Lexington, passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital.
Mary Ann was born on June 19, 1947 in Marion, Ohio. She was the daughter of Bernard Joseph and Mary Josephine (Orthmeyer) Cochran. A devoted mother and doting grandmother Mary Ann loved spending time with her family and her dogs which were like her family. They have many cherished memories together. A woman of strong Christian faith, Mary Ann was able to lean on her faith in Christ to help her win her battle with breast cancer. She was proud that she was a Breast Cancer Survivor and collected much pink ribbon memorabilia. Fun and feisty Mary Ann enjoyed life and found laughter to be vital in life. Mary Ann enjoyed puzzles, reading, cooking and crocheting.
She leaves behind her children; Candida (Dave) Au, Russell (Rosalva) Reedy, and Judy (David) McClendon; her grandchildren, Chelsi, Chasity, Christal, and Jonathan Langdon, Taylor Reedy, Sahara (Andy) Becerra, Tiffany (Ryan) Moore, and Ethan Reedy; her brother, Tom (Mary) Cochran; her sisters, Barbara (Norm Haywood) Cochran and Judy (Ron) Schnug; her husband, Larry Reedy; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Family and friends may visit from 10:00-11:00 am on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond Street. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 am. Mary Ann will be laid to rest at Mansfield Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, 13770 Noel Road Suite 801889 Dallas, TX 75380.
