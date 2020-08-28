Mary Ann SwitzerMansfield - Mary Ann Tesch Switzer, 87, of Mansfield passed away August 27, 2020 at her home.Mary Ann was born July 20, 1933 in Mansfield to John and Eva Freiheit Tesch Jr. She graduated from St. Peter's High School in 1950 and went on to St. Thomas School of Nursing in Akron graduating in 1953. Mary Ann was a nurse for Mansfield General Hospital from 1953 until retiring from People's Hospital in 1991. She was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church and loved to knit.Survivors include her husband of 65 years Melvin Switzer; children Kris Reindl, Joe Switzer, Toni (Dwayne) Daugherty, Eva (Rick) Heckert; grandchildren Kristi Reindl, Joe (Lori) Reindl, Daniel Gentile, Moriah Daugherty; great-grandchildren Talan, Kassidy, Holden, and Kyson Reindl, Lucas Gentile; numerous family members.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Sr. Anton Marie Tesch, OSF; and son-in-law Joe Reindl.The family would like to share a special thank you to Southern Care Hospice, especially Sheila, Stephanie and Megan for all of their care and support.Friends may call at Herlihy-Chambers Funeral Home, 173 Park Avenue West, on Tuesday from 4-7pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10:00am Wednesday at St. Peter's Catholic Church with Fr. Kevin Moebius officiating. Burial will follow in Mansfield Catholic Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter's Church, of the Sisters of St. Francis.