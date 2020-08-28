1/1
Mary Ann Switzer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Ann Switzer

Mansfield - Mary Ann Tesch Switzer, 87, of Mansfield passed away August 27, 2020 at her home.

Mary Ann was born July 20, 1933 in Mansfield to John and Eva Freiheit Tesch Jr. She graduated from St. Peter's High School in 1950 and went on to St. Thomas School of Nursing in Akron graduating in 1953. Mary Ann was a nurse for Mansfield General Hospital from 1953 until retiring from People's Hospital in 1991. She was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church and loved to knit.

Survivors include her husband of 65 years Melvin Switzer; children Kris Reindl, Joe Switzer, Toni (Dwayne) Daugherty, Eva (Rick) Heckert; grandchildren Kristi Reindl, Joe (Lori) Reindl, Daniel Gentile, Moriah Daugherty; great-grandchildren Talan, Kassidy, Holden, and Kyson Reindl, Lucas Gentile; numerous family members.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Sr. Anton Marie Tesch, OSF; and son-in-law Joe Reindl.

The family would like to share a special thank you to Southern Care Hospice, especially Sheila, Stephanie and Megan for all of their care and support.

Friends may call at Herlihy-Chambers Funeral Home, 173 Park Avenue West, on Tuesday from 4-7pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10:00am Wednesday at St. Peter's Catholic Church with Fr. Kevin Moebius officiating. Burial will follow in Mansfield Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter's Church, of the Sisters of St. Francis.

www.herlihy-chambers.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Journal from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Herlihy-Chambers Funeral Home
173 Park Ave W
Mansfield, OH 44902
(419) 524-5532
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Herlihy-Chambers Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved