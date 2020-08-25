Mary Anna AtkinsMansfield - Mary Anna Atkins, age 91, of Mansfield passed away Wednesday evening, August 19, 2020 in Jag Healthcare, in Burbank.She was born July 1, 1929 in Middletown, Ohio to Lawrence and Pearl (Wolf) Jeffery and graduated from Lebanon (Ohio) High School in 1947.Mary Anna worked as a bookkeeper for Richland and Morrow County Community Action for 16 years retiring in 1991.After retirement, Mary heard through her church that teachers and missionaries were needed at the Grace Brethren Navajo Indian School in New Mexico. With no prior teaching experience, past the age of 70, she taught a class of 4th grade Navajo Indian children in 1992-93.Blessed with a pioneer spirit, Mary was part of the founding families for several churches including Lexington Grace Brethren, Grace Community Church in Mt. Vernon and Grace Brethren Church in Aiken, SC. Mary was also a member of Woodville Grace Brethren Church.She was a seamstress, sewing countless articles for her children and grandchildren. She loved flowers and relaxing in the sun on her deck. She also loved the beach and traveled to both the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans several times to swim. She even tried parasailing when she was in her '70's!Surviving are her children David and Joyce Atkins of Mansfield, Dan and Lori Atkins of Lexington, and Jane Hicks and Bruce Morrison of Smithville; son-in-law Les Kanis of Ontario; her beloved grandchildren Joshua (Amber) Atkins, Amanda (Daniel) Fontanez, Tecca Puckett, Bethanie Atkins, Allison Atkins, Aaron Finley, Casey (Aaron) Richardson, Kari Hicks, and Anna Hicks; 13 great grandchildren and many nieces and extended family members.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter Laurie Kanis, granddaughter Angela Weirick, and a sister Joan Simons.Friends may call Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 1-3 pm in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home where a memorial service giving glory to God for the life of Mary Anna Atkins will be held at 3 pm. Her son, the Rev. Dr. David Atkins will officiate. Interment will follow in Lexington Cemetery.Contributions in her memory may be made to Sending Hope International, 672 Sloane Avenue, Mansfield, Ohio 44903.To view Mary's tribute video and leave a message for the family please visit:www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.