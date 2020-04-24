|
Mary B. Frost
Mansfield - Mary B. Frost, 72, of Mansfield, passed of natural causes in the arms of her loved ones on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.
Mary was born on July 19, 1947 to Dallas and Hester (Newman) Music. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her children, Paul Evans, Paula Beck, and Scott Taylor; sibling, Ron Music; and lots of grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Stephen Bell; daughter, Robbin White; and sister, Becky King.
Special thanks to Ohio Health Hospice.
To those who have lost loved ones in this tragic time in history, our hearts grieve with yours.
Werner-Gompf Funeral Services, ltd. is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Published in the News Journal from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020