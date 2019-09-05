Services
Williams Funeral Services - Mansfield
753 McPherson Street
Mansfield, OH 44903
419-524-6999
Calling hours
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Providence Baptist Church
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Providence Baptist Church
Mary Bronson


1935 - 2019
Mary Bronson Obituary
Mary Bronson

Mansfield - Mary Alice BRONSON, 83, passed this life on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 in Liberty Nursing Center after an extended illness.

Mrs. Bronson was born on Wednesday, October 30, 1935 to the late Arthur and Bessie L. (Howard) Middleton in Andalusia, Alabama and had lived in Mansfield the past 69 years. Mary was a homemaker, and a member of the Providence Baptist Church.

Mary is survived by 5 children: Juanita Harris, Karen Bronson White, Willie (Peggy) Bronson, and Romanuel (Alice) Bronson, Mansfield, and Rodney (Vilanthes Williams) Bronson, Columbus; 21 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren; sister: Carolyn "Sis" Reynolds, Mansfield; and sisters-in-law: Aggie and Toni Howard, Mansfield.

In addition to her parents Mary was preceded in death by her husband: William, daughter: Arnita Holmes, 2 brothers, Edward and Charlie Howard.

Funeral services will be held , Wednesday, at 11:00 a.m. in the Providence Baptist Church by her pastor Rev. Mark Cobb. Friends may call at the church one hour prior beginning at 10:00 a.m. till time of the funeral service. Interment will be in Mansfield Memorial Park Cemetery.

Friends are invited to leave words of comfort and encouragement at www.williamsfuneralservices.com.
Published in the News Journal from Sept. 5 to Sept. 8, 2019
