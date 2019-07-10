Mary Carol Burchill



Mansfield - Mary Burchill never complained about anything, she was far too busy loving people, serving people, and praying for people. She fiercely loved Jesus and faithfully loved her family and friends.



A humble woman who was counted as "best friend" by many people, Mary passed into the Lord's care Monday morning July 8, 2019 from her Mansfield home. She was 71.



Born Mary Carol Clancy December 9, 1947 in Philipsburg, PA to Chester and Beatrice (Peck) Clancy, Mary was graduated from Moshannon Valley High School.



She worked as a medical records technician with Mansfield Family Practice before accepting a position with OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital, retiring after 17 years.



Mary was a member of Grace Evangelical Free Church, where she taught elementary Sunday school. She was very supportive of Christian charities, and always thought of others first. An avid flower gardener, she enjoyed feeding the birds, stray cats, and pretty much anything else that came along. She will be remembered for her beautiful - if sometimes mischievous - smile.



She is survived by her husband Robert "Gene" Burchill, whom she married March 11, 1967; their daughters Kimberly (Greg) Neer of Kalamazoo, MI, Sheri (Larry) Hunt of Englewood, FL, and Jen Burchill of Savannah, GA; grandchildren Keegan, Kade, Hudson and Rhett Neer, Dyson and Haidyn Hunt; a brother Paul (Pat) Clancy of Houtzdale, PA; a sister-in-law Fran Clancy of Niagara Falls, NY; and several nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Ray Clancy.



The Burchill family will receive guests Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 3 to 7 p.m. in the Finefrock Chapel of the Marion Avenue Snyder Funeral Home, where a Christ-centered service in memory of Mary will follow on Friday at 11 a.m. Morris Hill, Denny Nzerick, and Jim Trainer will speak.



Contributions in Mary's memory to Samaritan's Purse or Grace Evangelical Free Church may be made at the funeral home.



Published in the News Journal on July 10, 2019