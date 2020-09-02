1/1
Mary Catherine Chereson
1936 - 2020
Mary Catherine Chereson

Ashland - Mary Catherine Chereson age 84, passed away Monday, August 31, 2020 at Kingston of Ashland. She was born July 20, 1936 in Cleveland, the daughter of the late Dominic and Kate (Coyne) McIntyre. Mary had been a resident of Ashland since 1975. She was a Homemaker and had been employed as a customer service manager for Wal-Mart for 20 years. Mary was a member of the St. Mary's of the Snow Catholic Church in Mansfield.

On December 31, 1956 Mary married Robert S. Chereson who preceded her in death in 2009. Survivors include her sons and daughters in-law, John R. (Brenda) Chereson of Nova, Daniel D. (Mary Kay) Chereson of Ashland, and Steven J. (Jennifer) Chereson of Polk; her 8 grandchildren; 9 great- grandchildren; along with her sister, Eileen Mucic of Parma Heights.

In addition to her parents and husband Robert, Mary was preceded in death by her son, Robert P. Chereson; daughter, Mary M. Chereson; and sisters, Ann Umek and Margaret Merk.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Mary's of the Snows Catholic Church, 1630 Ashland Road, Mansfield on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. with Father Matthew Frisbee officiating. Burial will follow at Ashland County Memorial Park. Friends may visit with the family on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Heyl Funeral Home from 4 to 6:00 P.M. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.heylfuneralhome.com.




Published in News Journal from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Heyl Funeral Home
SEP
5
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Mary's of the Snows Catholic Church
