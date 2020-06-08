Mary Cecilia (Downey) Miller
Mansfield - Mary Cecilia (Downey) Miller, age 74, of Mansfield, died Sunday, June 7, 2020 after a strong courageous battle with ovarian cancer.
Mary was born on April 15, 1946 in Napoleon, Ohio to the late Robert and Patricia (Lawler) Downey. She was a 1960 graduate of St. Augustine School in Napoleon, where the seeds of her love and competence in mathematics were sown and nurtured. Mary was a 1964 graduate of Napoleon High School and a 1968 graduate of The Ohio State University with a major in mathematics and a minor in French. She taught Math at Roy C Start High School in Toledo for six years prior to the birth of her first child. Mary was a stay-at-home mom for 10 years. When her last child entered school, she went back to school for her master's in mathematics from the University of Toledo. It was there that she got reintroduced to the actuarial profession and began the long exam process to become an actuary.
Mary had a lifetime of service to others. In her first job teaching at Roy C Start High School she coached both girls bowling and golf intramurals. During her time as a stay-at-home mom she received her master's degree in mathematics and served on her parish Social Justice Committee. As her children started school, she taught Algebra as a volunteer in their school where she started the school's first uniform exchange and coached intramural basketball. During the fall season she coached both boys and girls' cross country at their home parish. Her first actuarial job brought her to Shelby and a position at Lumberman's in Mansfield. That job eventually moved to North Carolina, but Mary stayed here and got an actuarial position with the State of Ohio where she worked for 16 years before retiring. She earned her membership in the Casualty Actuarial Society and the American Academy of Actuaries while she was still working in Mansfield. She began her volunteer work one committee at a time culminating in serving as a Vice President of both organizations and served on each organization's Board of Directors. In 2014 she became President of the American Academy of Actuaries. Mary, many times over, received well-deserved recognition for her volunteer work and dedication to her profession. In October of 2019, she traveled to Washington, D.C. to receive The Jarvis Farley Service Award which honors an actuary whose volunteer efforts on behalf of the Academy have made significant contributions to the advancements of the profession. She also traveled to London, Zurich, Merida, and Vancouver but her favorite places to travel were Rogers, AR and Fleming Island, FL to see her growing family of grandchildren.
On June 26, 1999 she married Michael C. Miller and he survives. Also surviving are her children: Laura (Nick) Luchi of Rogers, AR, Robert (Jacqueline) Kroggel of Fleming Island, FL, Susan Kroggel of Indianapolis, IN, James (Jessica Leach) Miller of Fredericktown, OH, and Heather Link of Hudson, OH; grandchildren: Nathan, Megan, and Faith Luchi, Alanna, Juliet, and Grant Kroggel, Dylan and Gabrielle Miller, and Alex Link; siblings: Martha (James) McBennett of Sheffield Lake, OH, Patricia (David) Whitaker of Philadelphia, MS, Ann (Gene) Grime of Napoleon, Katherine (Tony) Phillips of Moorestown, NJ, John (Susan) Downey of Archbold, OH, Robert (Jacqueline) Downey of Columbus, and Tim (Pam) Downey of Napoleon; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Mary was preceded in death by her parents.
Friends and family are welcomed on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 from 4 pm until the time of the Rosary service at 7 pm at the Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby, OH 44875. Additionally, visitation will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 4 pm until the time of the Rosary service at 7 pm at Walker-Hoening Mortuary, 333 W Main Street, Napoleon, Ohio 43545. Funeral mass will be celebrated Friday, June 12, 2020 at 10:30 am at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 210 E Clinton St, Napoleon, OH 43545. Father Chris Mileski, Pastor of Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Shelby, will officiate and burial will follow in the parish cemetery.
Due to the current COVID-19 circumstances, both the family and the funeral home wish that everyone remains safe. Therefore, we ask that visitors be mindful of current restrictions, wear masks when visiting, and pay respects appropriately and promptly, without lingering.
Gifts in Mary Miller's memory may be made to the Ovarian Cancer Research and Education in Gynecology Fund (#312187) at The James Cancer Hospital, P.O. Box 183112, Columbus, Ohio 43218 or online at https://giveto.osu.edu/makeagift
Appropriate ways to express sympathy for those unable to attend may be done by leaving an online condolence at www.PenwellTurner.com or by leaving a comment on Mary's obituary on the funeral home's Facebook page, Facebook.com/PenwellFuneral.
