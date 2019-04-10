Services
Werner-Gompf Funeral Services Ltd
1106 Park Ave E
Mansfield, OH 44905
(419) 525-1200
Calling hours
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Maddox Memorial COGIC
1148 Walker Lake Road
Mansfield, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Maddox Memorial COGIC
1148 Walker Lake Road
Mansfield, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary DeLoach
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Claudia (Miller) DeLoach


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Claudia (Miller) DeLoach Obituary
Mary Claudia (Miller) DeLoach

Mansfield - On Thursday, April 4, 2019, God in His special way at his perfect time chose from thy midst our beloved mother, Mary Claudia (Miller) DeLoach and asked her to His heavenly host where her spirit will live on with Him forever.

Mary was born February 20, 1951 in West Point, Mississippi, the daughter of Walter Miller and Pearlie Mae Brown. She accepted the Lord Jesus as her personal Savior at an early age. She later met and married R.D. DeLoach, Sr. in Mississippi and together they later moved to Ohio. Mary joined the New Jerusalem COGIC and loved to sing and teach about God's Word. She was an ordained evangelist and was then elevated to an ordained pastor. She founded and pastored the church, Cornerstone Tabernacle of Praise Church for 19 years, where she formed the group, Evangelistic Singers. She was a very generous and giving person, both naturally and spiritually, who loved her family, especially her grandkids. Mary loved to cook for her family and took pride in it. She enjoyed fishing, boating, playing softball, and planting flower gardens.

She is survived by her four children, Pearlie Mae Newbern (Harold Lindsay), Rockie M. (Leander) Jones Bigham, Minister R.D. DeLoach, Jr., and Andrew Lee (Allison) DeLoach all of Mansfield; step-daughters, Rita Gunn and Teresa Smith, both of Columbus, MS; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; six siblings, Edmond Haney, Jr., Wash (Sandra) Haney, Sr., Martha Mosley, John Lee Haney, Roger Kelly, and Sherry Kelly; step-father, Jim D. Kelly; son-in-law, William Newbern, Jr.; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; husband, R.D. "Duck" DeLoach, Sr.; and one brother, John Albert Haney.

Calling hours will be from 10:30 to 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 12, 2019 at Maddox Memorial COGIC, 1148 Walker Lake Road, Mansfield. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the church with Bishop Aaron Williams and Bishop Stevie Robinson officiating. Burial will be in Mansfield Cemetery.

Werner-Gompf Funeral Services, ltd. assisted the family with the funeral arrangements.

Online condolences at www.wernergompf.com
Published in the News Journal on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now