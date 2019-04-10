|
|
Mary Claudia (Miller) DeLoach
Mansfield - On Thursday, April 4, 2019, God in His special way at his perfect time chose from thy midst our beloved mother, Mary Claudia (Miller) DeLoach and asked her to His heavenly host where her spirit will live on with Him forever.
Mary was born February 20, 1951 in West Point, Mississippi, the daughter of Walter Miller and Pearlie Mae Brown. She accepted the Lord Jesus as her personal Savior at an early age. She later met and married R.D. DeLoach, Sr. in Mississippi and together they later moved to Ohio. Mary joined the New Jerusalem COGIC and loved to sing and teach about God's Word. She was an ordained evangelist and was then elevated to an ordained pastor. She founded and pastored the church, Cornerstone Tabernacle of Praise Church for 19 years, where she formed the group, Evangelistic Singers. She was a very generous and giving person, both naturally and spiritually, who loved her family, especially her grandkids. Mary loved to cook for her family and took pride in it. She enjoyed fishing, boating, playing softball, and planting flower gardens.
She is survived by her four children, Pearlie Mae Newbern (Harold Lindsay), Rockie M. (Leander) Jones Bigham, Minister R.D. DeLoach, Jr., and Andrew Lee (Allison) DeLoach all of Mansfield; step-daughters, Rita Gunn and Teresa Smith, both of Columbus, MS; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; six siblings, Edmond Haney, Jr., Wash (Sandra) Haney, Sr., Martha Mosley, John Lee Haney, Roger Kelly, and Sherry Kelly; step-father, Jim D. Kelly; son-in-law, William Newbern, Jr.; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; husband, R.D. "Duck" DeLoach, Sr.; and one brother, John Albert Haney.
Calling hours will be from 10:30 to 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 12, 2019 at Maddox Memorial COGIC, 1148 Walker Lake Road, Mansfield. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the church with Bishop Aaron Williams and Bishop Stevie Robinson officiating. Burial will be in Mansfield Cemetery.
Werner-Gompf Funeral Services, ltd. assisted the family with the funeral arrangements.
Online condolences at www.wernergompf.com
Published in the News Journal on Apr. 10, 2019