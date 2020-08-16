Mary Diane Rodriguez
Mansfield - Mary "Diane" Rodriguez, 77, of Mansfield, passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Sunrise of Dublin in Dublin, Ohio. Born December 1, 1942 in New Washington, Ohio, she was the daughter of William and Germaine (Falter) Wake.
Following her high school graduation from St. Peter's High School, Diane worked for Isaly's Ice Cream, then the Richland County Courthouse in the early 1970's and eventually was the Office Manager for over 20 years for her husband, Dan, who was a State Farm Agent. She was a faithful member of St. Peter's Catholic Church.
Diane was her preferred name, but many family and friends lovingly referred to her as "Di". She was a loving and devoted wife to her husband, Dan, and a kind, gentle and sweet mother and grandmother, and was loved by many friends. Diane had a special "green thumb" and had that special touch to keep African Violets blooming. She loved house plants as well and always kept them vibrant. She enjoyed outdoor flower gardens and nurtured perennials, tended to annuals and flowering pots in the Summer and Autumn.
Diane was an awesome cook. Family and friends could not get enough of her delicious dinners, especially at Thanksgiving and Mexican cuisine. She learned young in her marriage to Dan how to make enchiladas, tacos, Mexican rice and noodles. In 1982, Mansfield News Journal featured Diane with a plate of enchiladas and her recipe. It is a family tradition that has been passed to her children and grandchildren. They all learned young to make enchiladas, but the best part is eating them.
Surviving are her children, Dana Ann Rodriguez (Douglas) Steele, Daniel Christopher (Paula) Rodriguez, and Michael Allen Rodriguez; eight grandchildren who loved their grandma very much, Abigail and Amelia Steele, Ryan Rodriguez, Kilian Finnegan, Alex and Alyssa Rodriguez, Henley Rodriguez and Zachery Miller; great grandchildren, Max Rodriguez and Jacob Miller; brothers, Bill (Flora) Wake, Mark (Lorraine) Wake, Mike Wake and Steve (Linda) Wake; sister, Angie Wake; many nieces and nephews; and her special friends Hilda (Richard) Enderle and Lorraine Wake.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Daniel Rodriguez on October 23, 2015; and a brother, Roger Wake.
Friends may call from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 South Diamond Street, Mansfield where Vigil Services will be held at 8:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at St. Peter's Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Mansfield Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Msgr. Edward C. Dunn Foundation for Education.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com