Mary Elizabeth Berentz
Mansfield - Mary Elizabeth (Dorner) Berentz, age 92, passed away on Friday afternoon, August 7, 2020, at Columbus Riverside Hospital after a sudden illness. Mary was born on May 28, 1928, in Mansfield, Ohio to the late Joseph and Elizabeth (Erndt) Dorner.
Mary graduated from Mansfield Senior High School in 1946. Throughout her life, she worked with her husband, Clayton Robert Berentz, owning several photography studios with their last business being Photo Publications. Mary was a devoted wife and loving mother and grandmother. She was most proud of her marriage of 73 years to her husband. On his return from WWII, they were married on September 22, 1946. As a young girl, she loved to sing in her church choir. Mary loved antiquing, creating pottery in her later years and spending time with her family at Lake Erie.
She is survived by her daughter, Karen (Jack) Jennings; son, Ernie (Carole) Berentz; five grandchildren, Chad (Kristyne) Stiteler, Kristin Stiteler, Jessica (Tom) Mangum, Jennifer (Denny) English and Jacolyn (Jim) Cabrera; eight great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and sister, Eleanor (David) Davies.
In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Clayton Robert Berentz; brothers, Richard J. Dorner and Robert A. Dorner; and sister, Eva S. Gonshirski.
Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 22, 2020, in the Mansfield Cemetery, 389 Altamont Avenue, Mansfield. Rector Emeritus David S. Sipes will be officiating services. A memorial service and gathering will be held at a later date. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to have served the family.
