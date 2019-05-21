Services
Small Funeral Services
326 Park Ave W
Mansfield, OH 44906
(419) 524-0019
Calling hours
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Small Funeral Services
326 Park Ave W
Mansfield, OH 44906
View Map
Service
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Small Funeral Services
326 Park Ave W
Mansfield, OH 44906
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Harlow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Elizabeth (Penny) Harlow


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Elizabeth (Penny) Harlow Obituary
Mary (Penny) Elizabeth Harlow

Mansfield - Mary (Penny) Elizabeth Harlow, 83, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019, at home after an extended illness.

Penny was born January 18, 1936, in Cincinnati, to the late Fielding Clarkson and Lillian Hunnicut. She made Mansfield her home. Penny was an avid Cleveland Indians fan, loved to cook and worked at Phar-Mor Video Department.

She leaves to cherish in her memory her son, John (JJ) Tripp; daughters, Elizabeth Galindo and Hilary Patterson; grandsons, Mason Galindo, Gordon Galindo and Brandon Patterson; granddaughter, Brianna Patterson; a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth Harlow (1979); son, Dylan Harlow (2004).

The services will be held Friday, May 24, 2019, at 11 am, with one-hour prior calling to the services, at Small's Funeral Services, 326 Park Ave. W.,

In lieu of flowers you can make contributions to the or to OhioHealth Hospice Care.

The family has entrusted Small's Funeral Services with the arrangements.

www.smallsfuneralservices.org
Published in the News Journal on May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now