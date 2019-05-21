|
|
Mary (Penny) Elizabeth Harlow
Mansfield - Mary (Penny) Elizabeth Harlow, 83, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019, at home after an extended illness.
Penny was born January 18, 1936, in Cincinnati, to the late Fielding Clarkson and Lillian Hunnicut. She made Mansfield her home. Penny was an avid Cleveland Indians fan, loved to cook and worked at Phar-Mor Video Department.
She leaves to cherish in her memory her son, John (JJ) Tripp; daughters, Elizabeth Galindo and Hilary Patterson; grandsons, Mason Galindo, Gordon Galindo and Brandon Patterson; granddaughter, Brianna Patterson; a host of relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth Harlow (1979); son, Dylan Harlow (2004).
The services will be held Friday, May 24, 2019, at 11 am, with one-hour prior calling to the services, at Small's Funeral Services, 326 Park Ave. W.,
In lieu of flowers you can make contributions to the or to OhioHealth Hospice Care.
The family has entrusted Small's Funeral Services with the arrangements.
www.smallsfuneralservices.org
Published in the News Journal on May 21, 2019