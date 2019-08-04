Services
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Holland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Elizabeth Holland


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Elizabeth Holland Obituary
Mary Elizabeth Holland

Massillon - Mary Elizabeth Holland, 91, of Massillon, passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2019. She was born on January 21, 1928 in Library, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Pfeifer) Anderko. Mary moved to Massillon from Mansfield in 1977. She was a member of Shady Hollow Country Club where she was a member of the 9 Holers, Canton Garden Center, Avon Crest Garden Club, and St. Mary's Catholic Church where she volunteered in several groups. Mary enjoyed gardening, cooking, dancing, music, playing the piano and golf. She was also an avid Massillon Tiger's football fan.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Richard Holland in 2005.

She is survived by her children, Vicki Jo Uhde of Mansfield, OH, Richard "Rick" J. (Pam) Holland of Sarasota, FL, David N. (Belynda) Holland of N. Canton, OH, Pamela S. (Michael) Walsh of Canton, OH, and Bridget (Mark) Eckert of Argyle, TX; grandchildren, Sarah (Stephen) Rizzo, Laura Barber, Justin (Christi) Walsh, Leah (Patrick) Daly, Ellie (Ty) Martin, Ricky Holland, Mandi Holland, Eddie Eckert, Katie Eckert, Lindsey Eckert, Jake Holland and Jared Holland;12 great grandchildren; and her sister, Virginia (Vic) Brizzi of Sedona, AZ.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Paquelet Funeral Home on Friday from 9 - 10:30 a.m. before the service. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Mary's name to either St. Mary's Catholic School or the Massillon Museum.

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory

(330) 833-3222
Published in the News Journal on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now