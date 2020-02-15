|
Mary Elizabeth "Betsy" Oberhausen
Mansfield - Mary Elizabeth "Betsy" Oberhausen, 79, passed away February 12, 2020.
Betsy was born February 25, 1940 in Stamford, Connecticut to Francis (Jim) and Elizabeth (Bet/Betty) McKevitt Oberhausen. She grew up in Connecticut and Michigan and attended Michigan State University. She worked for United Telephone/Sprint and was transferred from Indiana to Mansfield. She retired from Sprint and was a member of the Pioneers as well as Sister Cities.
Betsy pursued her love of photography, traveling worldwide taking hundreds of photos. Some of these amazing photos are found hanging in Mansfield Restaurant as well as the Art Center. More recently, her creative passion led to her making fused glass, taking classes at the Art Center here, in New York and other sites.
She was predeceased by her parents. She has one survivor, her sister Karen Oberhausen Meehan of Katy, Texas, and numerous cousins.
Friends may call at Herlihy-Chambers Funeral Home, 173 Park Avenue West on Monday from 4-6pm. Burial will take place at a later date at St. Mary's Cemetery in Tell City, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mansfield Art Center, 700 Marion Avenue, Mansfield, OH 44906.
Published in the News Journal from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020