Services
Herlihy-Chambers Funeral Home
173 Park Ave W
Mansfield, OH 44902
(419) 524-5532
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Herlihy-Chambers Funeral Home
173 Park Ave W
Mansfield, OH 44902
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Oberhausen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Elizabeth "Betsy" Oberhausen


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Elizabeth "Betsy" Oberhausen Obituary
Mary Elizabeth "Betsy" Oberhausen

Mansfield - Mary Elizabeth "Betsy" Oberhausen, 79, passed away February 12, 2020.

Betsy was born February 25, 1940 in Stamford, Connecticut to Francis (Jim) and Elizabeth (Bet/Betty) McKevitt Oberhausen. She grew up in Connecticut and Michigan and attended Michigan State University. She worked for United Telephone/Sprint and was transferred from Indiana to Mansfield. She retired from Sprint and was a member of the Pioneers as well as Sister Cities.

Betsy pursued her love of photography, traveling worldwide taking hundreds of photos. Some of these amazing photos are found hanging in Mansfield Restaurant as well as the Art Center. More recently, her creative passion led to her making fused glass, taking classes at the Art Center here, in New York and other sites.

She was predeceased by her parents. She has one survivor, her sister Karen Oberhausen Meehan of Katy, Texas, and numerous cousins.

Friends may call at Herlihy-Chambers Funeral Home, 173 Park Avenue West on Monday from 4-6pm. Burial will take place at a later date at St. Mary's Cemetery in Tell City, Indiana.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mansfield Art Center, 700 Marion Avenue, Mansfield, OH 44906.

www.herlihy-chambers.com
Published in the News Journal from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -