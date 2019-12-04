|
Mary Elizabeth Swan
Mansfield - Mary Elizabeth Swan, 84, of Mansfield, passed away at her home on Saturday, November 30, 2019. Mary was born on June 18, 1935 in Athens, Alabama. She was the daughter of Lee and Alice (Black) Bass.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Calvin Swan.
Family and friends may visit from 9:00-10:00 am on Monday, December 9, 2019 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond Street. Services will follow at 10:00 am. A private burial will be held at Mansfield Cemetery.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019