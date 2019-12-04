Services
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
(419) 522-5211
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Swan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Elizabeth Swan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Elizabeth Swan Obituary
Mary Elizabeth Swan

Mansfield - Mary Elizabeth Swan, 84, of Mansfield, passed away at her home on Saturday, November 30, 2019. Mary was born on June 18, 1935 in Athens, Alabama. She was the daughter of Lee and Alice (Black) Bass.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Calvin Swan.

Family and friends may visit from 9:00-10:00 am on Monday, December 9, 2019 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond Street. Services will follow at 10:00 am. A private burial will be held at Mansfield Cemetery.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -