Mary Ellen Thierlein
Bellville - Mary Ellen Thierlein, age 76, of Bellville passed away Wednesday morning, September 25, 2019 in her home.
She was born February 13, 1943 in Cleveland, Ohio to John, Sr. and Leona (Bryant) Julius.
Mary worked a few jobs, but her hearts focus was wife and mother to her two children.
On November 20, 1965 she married Robert Thierlein and shared with him 53 years.
She was a member of Diamond Hills Baptist Church and a adamant prayer warrior including hundreds of family in friends in her daily prayers.
Mary was an excellent baker always outdoing herself at Christmas time baking dozens of cut-out cookies and marshmallow peanut butter fudge. She loved music and singing along to her favorite hymns and Elvis. She had a special place in her heart for animals, especially cats. She was also a member of the red hat society.
Surviving are her husband Robert Thierlein of Bellville, son and daughter-in-law David and Susan Thierlein of Mansfield, daughter and son-in-law Beverly and Jesse Crawford of Delaware, grandchildren Kaya and Nora Thierlein and Michael and Matthew Crawford, and a sister-in-law Barb Bogner of Mansfield.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her in-laws Robert and Thalia Thierlein and siblings John, Bob, Rosie, Sylvia and Eleanor.
The family will receive friends Saturday, September 2019 from 10- 11 am in the Bellville Snyder Funeral Home. A small graveside for family and close friends will follow in Bellville Cemetery.
Contributions in her memory may be made to the Bellville -Jefferson Township Fire Department or the Richland County Humane Society may be made at the funeral home.
Snyder Funeral Homes is serving the family and encourage condolences at:www.snyderfuneralhomes.com
Published in the News Journal on Sept. 27, 2019