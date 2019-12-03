|
Mary Frances Carbone (Fran) 82, of Pataskala, passed away peacefully on Saturday morning, November 30, 2019, with her family at her side. She was born in Alderson, W.V., on June 27, 1937, the daughter of Austin and Mary (Taylor) Dosier. She was a graduate of Mansfield Senior High School, class of 1955. She was also a graduate of Mansfield Business College. Fran was a proud manager of her Lawson's store in Barberton and owned and operated several successful small businesses. She retired after several years of service as the business manager of Summit Station United Methodist Church.
Mary is survived by her loving daughter Tracy Peek (Wayne Carr), her grandchildren James Kyle Peek and Angel Marie Carr; along with her siblings Loretta Scarbrough, Charles (Carolyn) Dosier and Lynn (Dan) Groth; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son Roger Elden Ward and her siblings Catherine Booze and Lee Dosier. Fran was passionate about business, loved to read Time magazine and always loved helping family decorate their homes.
Graveside inurnment services will be held in the Mansfield Memorial Park, on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at 12:00 Noon; where she will be laid to rest with her son Roger.
In Lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the Summit Station United Methodist Church, 6626 Summit Road SW, Pataskala, Ohio 43062.
HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, Kirkersville is honored to care for Fran and her family.
Published in the News Journal from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019