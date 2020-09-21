Mary Jackson
Galion - Mary E. Jackson, 81, of Galion passed away Monday, September 21, 2020 at Mill Creek Nursing Center after a three month illness.
Born August 11, 1939 in Hanover, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Lester Ellis and Marguerite (Steph) Ellis Jacobs. She married Charles E. Jackson, Sr. on January 29, 1955 and he preceded her in death on December 7, 2014.
Mary was a member of the Order of Eastern Star in Upper Sandusky and attended the Grace Point Church. She co-owned the former New Aluminum Products in Galion with her late husband and later worked for L & S Building Products in Mansfield. She last worked as a bookkeeper and office manager for the Bucyrus Office of Crawford County Children's Services, retiring in 2001.
She is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Melinda (Alan) Garvin and son and daughter-in-law, Charles E. "Chuck" (Kristi) Jackson, Jr. all of Galion; two grandsons, Jared (Sarah) Foos of Delaware and Daniel (Jennifer) Garvin of Galion; great granddaughter, Kendall Foos and honorary family Stacey and Cheryl Plaster and their children, Jessica and Josh of Waldo.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes, 218 South Market St., Galion, Ohio 44833. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 24, 2020 with Rev. Paul Walter officiating. Burial will follow at Iberia Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Point Church in care of the funeral home.
Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes in Galion is honored to serve the family of Mary Jackson, and condolences may be made to them at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com
