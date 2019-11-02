|
Mary Jane French
Mansfield - Mary Jane French, 82, of Mansfield, passed away at her home on Thursday, October 31, 2019. Mary Jane was born on August 27, 1937 in Shelby, Ohio. She was the daughter of Max French and Beatrice (Jenkins) Hall.
Mary Jane was small in stature but mighty in personality. Mary Jane very prim and proper and always dressed as if she was ready to go out. Adventurous in life, Mary Jane parachuted for her 50th birthday. She was a hard worker with a variety of work experiences from being a bartender in Montana at the bar she owned to driving a semi and a bus for RTC and in Toledo. Mary Jane was a survivor, she suffered a terrible car accident in 1999 of which the doctors said she would not survive from, but she overcome. Mary Jane was loved by all who came into contact with her, and her laugh was unforgettable and contagious. She enjoyed a good White Castle or a hot bowl of Wendy's chili, as these were her favorites. She loved her dogs, butterflies and dancing, and she was a member of the Shelby . Mary Jane left many fond memories that created lots of laughter.
She is survived by her daughter, Mary (Kevin) Hammond; her son, James (Christina) Strickler; her grandchildren, Candace (Charles) Williams and Cyle Watson; two great-granddaughters; a great-grandson; a brother, Terry (Bonnie) Hall; her sisters, Linda Means and Sally Young; a step-daughter, Veronica (Hershel) Schofield; and many step grandchildren and step great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Lewis Warren; grandson, Cameron Watson; granddaughter, Christina Schofield; her brothers, Max French Jr., and Martin Hall; and a step daughter, Virginia Williams.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019 at The Way Church, 378 Park Avenue, at 11:00 am. Pastor Matthew Parsons will officiate the service. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family.
Published in the News Journal on Nov. 2, 2019