Mary Jane Jesson was a kind, gentle and unassuming woman. Her perseverance and contentment were life lessons that taught that grace and beauty come from a quiet dignity.
Mary Jane passed into the Lord's care Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Eden Village Care Center in Glen Carbon, IL, following a seven-year trial with Alzheimer's. She was 91.
Born February 10, 1929, in Galion, OH to Arlow and Mary Eva (Miles) Stull, she was graduated from Lexington High School. A lifelong Lexington area resident, Mary Jane married Roger Gordon Jesson in 1957. They were married 25 years. She lived in the remodeled Wolfe School house, where her mother attended school and where Mary Jane grew up. She loved nature, animals and gardening. Mary Jane loved to bake, and her lemon meringue pies were family favorites.
She was a longtime member of the Lexington Presbyterian Church, and had been active with Lexington Presbyterian Women.
She is survived by daughters Lori J. Dunbar & Doug Dunbar of Glen Carbon, IL, and Ann Jesson-Scott & Greg Scott of Westerville, OH granddaughters Elizabeth Dunbar Turner & Matt Turner of Edwardsville, IL, and Katie Dunbar Wilkins & Bryce Wilkins of St. Louis, MO; great-granddaughters Genevieve Jane and Holiday Belle Turner; sister-in-laws Jeanne Stull of Richmond, KY, Eilene Jesson Bates of Corinth, MS and Nancy Jesson of Johnsville, OH.
She was preceded in death by her husband Roger G. Jesson and her beloved brother Dr. James C. Stull.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Lexington Presbyterian Church. The family will receive guests the hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Lexington Cemetery. The Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home is serving the Jesson family. Contributions in her memory to the Ohio Bird Sanctuary or the Richland County Humane Society may be sent to the funeral home: P.O. Box 3085, Mansfield, Ohio 44904.
