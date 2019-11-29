|
|
Mary Jane Lantz Stevens
Mansfield - Mary Jane Lantz Stevens , 96, of Mansfield, Ohio, passed away at her home on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. She was born in Mansfield on October 28, 1923, to the late Alfred and Nina (Konves) Lantz.
Mary was a 1942 graduate of Madison High School. She married LeVern Stevens, who passed away in 2008 after 60 years of marriage. After their children were grown, Mary worked as a store clerk for J.C. Penney for 14 years until her retirement in 1985. Mary loved spending time with her family. She cherished those memories and held them close to her heart. Having a strong faith, she was an active member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church for 72 years and was the oldest member of the church until her passing.
Mary is survived by her two sons, Ronald (JoEllen) Stevens of Bellville and Barry Stevens of Westerville; daughter, Barbara Dunlap of Mansfield; seven grandchildren, Bradd (Deirdre) Stevens of Bellville, Sara (Eric) Jones and Kelly (Zach) Jordan of Wilmington, NC, Adam (Misty) Dunlap of Mansfield, Elizabeth Dunlap of NYC, Stefanie Stevens of Woodland Hills, CA and Carlie Stevens of Columbus; six great-grandchildren, Mason and Liam Jones, Max and Zoey Jordan, Braden Nungester and Madeline Dunlap; two sisters, Betty (Kenneth) Carlisle of MI and Marjorie Hodgson of FL; and a host of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her beloved husband, LeVern Ross Stevens; sisters and brothers, Minnie Skulski, Ruth Bartley, Robert, Lester and Arthur Lantz; and an infant brother and sister.
The family would like to thank Dr. Saurabh Das for his 18 years of caring, compassion and support of Mary during her long battle with chronic lymphocytic leukemia.
The family will receive friends from 9:00-11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 6, 2019 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond St. Service will follow starting at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Ronald E. Daley officiating. She will be laid to rest in Mansfield Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mark's Lutheran Church, Stained Glass Window Restoration Fund or OhioHealth Hospice.
