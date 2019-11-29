Services
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
(419) 522-5211
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
View Map
Service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Stevens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Jane Lantz Stevens


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Jane Lantz Stevens Obituary
Mary Jane Lantz Stevens

Mansfield - Mary Jane Lantz Stevens , 96, of Mansfield, Ohio, passed away at her home on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. She was born in Mansfield on October 28, 1923, to the late Alfred and Nina (Konves) Lantz.

Mary was a 1942 graduate of Madison High School. She married LeVern Stevens, who passed away in 2008 after 60 years of marriage. After their children were grown, Mary worked as a store clerk for J.C. Penney for 14 years until her retirement in 1985. Mary loved spending time with her family. She cherished those memories and held them close to her heart. Having a strong faith, she was an active member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church for 72 years and was the oldest member of the church until her passing.

Mary is survived by her two sons, Ronald (JoEllen) Stevens of Bellville and Barry Stevens of Westerville; daughter, Barbara Dunlap of Mansfield; seven grandchildren, Bradd (Deirdre) Stevens of Bellville, Sara (Eric) Jones and Kelly (Zach) Jordan of Wilmington, NC, Adam (Misty) Dunlap of Mansfield, Elizabeth Dunlap of NYC, Stefanie Stevens of Woodland Hills, CA and Carlie Stevens of Columbus; six great-grandchildren, Mason and Liam Jones, Max and Zoey Jordan, Braden Nungester and Madeline Dunlap; two sisters, Betty (Kenneth) Carlisle of MI and Marjorie Hodgson of FL; and a host of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her beloved husband, LeVern Ross Stevens; sisters and brothers, Minnie Skulski, Ruth Bartley, Robert, Lester and Arthur Lantz; and an infant brother and sister.

The family would like to thank Dr. Saurabh Das for his 18 years of caring, compassion and support of Mary during her long battle with chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

The family will receive friends from 9:00-11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 6, 2019 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond St. Service will follow starting at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Ronald E. Daley officiating. She will be laid to rest in Mansfield Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mark's Lutheran Church, Stained Glass Window Restoration Fund or OhioHealth Hospice.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -