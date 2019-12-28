|
|
Mary Jo Carpenter
Mansfield - Mary Jo Carpenter, age 91, of Mansfield, passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at Arbors of Mifflin. She was born December 31, 1927, in Nelsonville, Ohio, to the late Almace James and Marjorie (Mender) Brown.
Mary was a member of First United Methodist Church since 1963. She had previously worked for Sears and later retired from Chase Bank. In her free time she enjoyed crocheting, gardening and being with her dog, Sadie.
She is survived by three children, Curtis (Karen) Carpenter III of Mansfield, M. Victoria Carpenter of Mansfield and Stephan (Nikki) Carpenter of Eugene, OR; eleven grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; two sisters, Virginia Lanker and Jean Deskins, both of Lancaster, OH; a brother, Phillip (Louana) Brown of Lancaster, OH; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, C. Wayne Carpenter Jr.; sister, Millie Lee Kistler; and two brothers, Paul James Brown and Charles Patrick Brown.
The family will receive friends from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Monday, December 30, 2019, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. The funeral service conducted by Rev. Becky Weamer will be held in the funeral home on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. with additional visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. She will be laid to rest beside her husband in Mansfield Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Southern Care Hospice.
Published in the News Journal from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019