Visitation
Friday, May 15, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Graveside service
Saturday, May 16, 2020
1:00 PM
Ashland Cemetery
Service
Private
Saints Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church
Mary Kotatis Nearhood Obituary
Mary Kotatis Nearhood

Ashland - Mary Kotatis Nearhood, 90, of Ashland, passed away Tuesday morning, May 12, 2020, at University Hospital Samaritan Medical Center.

She was born May 5, 1930, in Chios, Greece to the late Dimitri and Ploumi (Karga) Kotatis.

She attended the University of Athens, in Athens Greece, receiving a degree in Theology and Philology before moving to Ashland, Ohio in 1953. She then attended Ashland College and received her B.A. degree in Latin and English, as well as a B.S. Degree in education, in 1956. Mary went to the Ohio State University, while still teaching, earning her Masters Degree in Classical Languages, in 1988.

Mary had a great love of teaching and started teaching Latin and English in the old Ruggles Troy school system. She eventually moved to Mapleton High School, and taught French, Latin and English, retiring in 1990. In 1992 she began working at St. Peter's High School in Mansfield, Ohio, teaching French, Latin and Spanish. She retired from St. Peter's in 2011. During her teaching career, she chaperoned more than 20 trips to Europe for her students, so that they would become familiar with different cultures.

She was a member of Saints Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church, Mansfield, Ohio, and the Philoptichos Women's Society. Mary was a member of the local chapter of the American Association of University Women, serving as President in 1982-1983. She also served as International Chairman and Program Chairman. She was a co-founder of the honorary teacher's society, Alpha Pi, a chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa, in 1970. She was also the president of Ohio Alpha Delta Kappa for one term. She went on to join the Columbus, Ohio Chapter, Alpha Lambda, where she had a great many wonderful friends. She enjoyed traveling to various states for Regional and International conventions.

On August 21, 1955, she was married to James H. Nearhood and celebrated 64 years of marriage in 2019. She is survived by her husband, James H. Nearhood of Ashland, two daughters, Constance Anne Nearhood of Dublin, OH. And Joan Marie (David) Neff of Ashland, OH; grandchildren, James D. Neff and Christina Sobish; great-grandchildren, Melody Neff, Noah Sobish, Olivia Sobish and Andrew Neff; and two sisters, Anna Mantzoros of Ashland and Angeliki Hanjidakis of Baltimore, MD.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Stamatis Kotatis and Nicholas Bahas.

Friends may visit with the family on Friday, May 15, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Denbow-Gasche Funeral Home. A service will be held for the immediate family on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Saints Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church in Mansfield, Ohio with Father Michael Ellis officiating. A Public graveside committal service will be held Saturday afternoon May 16, 2020, at 1:00 p. m. at the Ashland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions may be made to Saints Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 265 W. Third St. Mansfield, Ohio 44903.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family by visiting denbowfh.co
Published in the News Journal from May 13 to May 14, 2020
