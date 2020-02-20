Resources
Mary L. Tinius

Mary L. Tinius Obituary
Mary L. Tinius

Mansfield - Mary L Tinius, age 82, formerly of Laurens, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at the OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital in Mansfield, Ohio.

FUNERAL SERVICES - 11:00 AM., Saturday, February 22, 2020, at the Powers Funeral Home in Pocahontas with Fr. Craig Collison officiating.

BURIAL - Calvary Cemetery in Pocahontas, Iowa. VISITATION - From 5 -7 PM., Friday, February 21, 2020, at the funeral home.

Powers Funeral Home in Pocahontas, Iowa is handling arrangements

For online condolences and obituaries, visit: www.PowersFH.net
Published in the News Journal from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020
