|
|
Mary L. Tinius
Mansfield - Mary L Tinius, age 82, formerly of Laurens, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at the OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital in Mansfield, Ohio.
FUNERAL SERVICES - 11:00 AM., Saturday, February 22, 2020, at the Powers Funeral Home in Pocahontas with Fr. Craig Collison officiating.
BURIAL - Calvary Cemetery in Pocahontas, Iowa. VISITATION - From 5 -7 PM., Friday, February 21, 2020, at the funeral home.
Powers Funeral Home in Pocahontas, Iowa is handling arrangements
For online condolences and obituaries, visit: www.PowersFH.net
Published in the News Journal from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020